Titans’ Brian Callahan: Treylon Burks must contribute on special teams

After the Tennessee Titans added Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley this offseason, it was figured that Treylon Burks would be pushed out of a starting role — and that’s something head coach Brian Callahan confirmed on Tuesday.

Callahan addressed the media during the first practice of mandatory minicamp and revealed that Burks will have to contribute on special teams, seeing as how he won’t be a full-time player.

He also revealed that the team has been giving Burks a look as a gunner, and kick returns are a possibility for him, also.

“Absolutely (Burks) is going to have to contribute (on special teams),” Callahan said, per Jim Wyatt. “You only get so many hats on gameday, and if he’s one of those guys on gameday, we’re going to have to find a place for him… Guys like him should be great special teams players on top of it, just because of his size and speed.

“The gunner thing is something I think he’s very capable of doing. There might be some more roles for him in the other phases as well, but anytime you’re not a full-time starter, you’re going to have to contribute somewhere on gameday. And I think Trey’s attitude and approach to special teams has been fantastic.”

The fact that Burks won’t be a full-time starters and will have to play a role on special teams as a result comes as zero surprise.

But this is just another stark reminder of how poorly things have gone for him over the first two seasons. Barring injury, Burks is going to have a tough time getting his career on track in 2024.

