Titans’ Brian Callahan ‘optimistic’ about Treylon Burks in 2024

Few, if any players on the Tennessee Titans are facing a more crucial season in 2024 than former first-round pick and wide receiver Treylon Burks, who has been wildly disappointing over his first two seasons, partly because of injuries.

But there is reason for optimism going into next season, as the Titans have a new head coach and offensive system that will hopefully see Tennessee throwing the ball around the lot, and with success.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan was a guest on 3HL on 104.5 The Zone on Monday and expressed optimism for the Arkansas product.

“He’s really had a fantastic start to the offseason program,” Callahan said. “I’ve been happy with what he’s done. That’s honest, he’s done a great job of learning and getting a bunch of different things down. And I think he’s really stacked a handful of really good days together since we’ve started. I’m optimistic about him contributing for us, and I think he’s gone about it the right way. So, I have a lot of respect for how he started off.”

Burks went into last season being the No. 2 option behind DeAndre Hopkins, but now he’s no better than third on the depth chart after the addition of Calvin Ridley, which will make getting opportunities more difficult.

At the end of the day, Callahan can express all the optimism he wants, but until we see Burks actually produce on the field, it means nothing.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire