Titans’ Brian Callahan was mic’d up for OTAs practice

The Tennessee Titans are currently in the midst of organized team activities, with Tennessee holding its latest open session of Phase Three of the offseason program on Wednesday.

Just in case you missed it, here’s some links you might be interested in:

Takeaways from latest open OTAs practice

Photos from open OTAs practice

Chig details big change in atmosphere, culture

Ridley on Burks: ‘This dude is a freak’

Cushenberry talks Callahan, Latham

Key makes surprising admission about last staff

Recently, the Titans had head coach Brian Callahan mic’d up for one of the practices, which you can check out below.

Cally coaching them up Mic’d up presented by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/4BrCuN25Ml — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 29, 2024

There are two notable things from this clip:

Callahan obviously has a good relationship with new wide receiver Tyler Boyd, which isn’t surprising considering the pair spent five seasons together with the Cincinnati Bengals. Callahan has a much more toned down approach than former head coach Mike Vrabel, who did more yelling.

Even before watching this clip, we knew that Callahan has a very player-friendly approach that gives players more input. W

We’ll see if things change down the road, but for now his style is a notable change from Vrabel’s.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire