Titans’ Brian Callahan on hiring Bill: ‘There was no family discount’

Just in case you thought Tennessee Titans esteemed offensive line coach Bill Callahan might have reduced his normal asking price just to work with his son, Brian Callahan, think again.

During a recent episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” Brian said that Bill did not take a family discount to come to Nashville.

“You gotta negotiate,” Callahan said. “Business is business, and he [Bill Callahan] said, ‘If I’m gonna do this, here’s X, Y and Z what I’m gonna need.’ There was no family discount, if anybody’s wondering…”

Nor should there have been.

After all, Callahan is one of the best in the business at his job and was also taking on a difficult task in helping Tennessee rebuild its offensive line, which had been one of the worst in the NFL for two straight years.

The truth is, the Titans could have handed Callahan a blank check and told him to name his price and nobody would have batted an eye. That’s how bad Tennessee needed him.

