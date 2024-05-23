Would Titans’ Brian Callahan cut off a body part to win a Super Bowl?

Back in 2019, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he would cut off his male appendage to win a Super Bowl, but is new head coach Brian Callahan willing to put his on the line?

He was asked that very question during an appearance on “Bussin’ With The Boys” recently but had a different answer than Vrabel initially had.

“I don’t know if I can commit to that part,” Callahan said. “I got young kids. I might need another one.”

Taylor Lewan then asked Callahan if he’d be willing to sacrifice his dominant hand for a Super Bowl.

“My dominant hand for a Super Bowl for the Tennessee Titans? That would be tough to offer up. But in fairness to the commitment, if that’s what it meant, I would give it some consideration.”

When pressed further on his non-answer, Callahan admitted he would not do it, saying, “I cannot cut off my right hand.”

Callahan did say he would be willing to get a “Bussin’ With The Boys” 2024 championship tattoo on his lower back, so there’s that. You can check out the full exchange below.

What is Brian Callahan willing to do for a Tennessee Titans Super Bowl? @TwistedTea pic.twitter.com/NKnWkYkSot — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 21, 2024

Callahan isn’t as committed as Vrabel, confirmed.

In all seriousness, even Vrabel reneged on his claim he would cut off his body part for a Super Bowl. Let’s just win it the old-fashioned way, eh?

Syndication: The Tennessean

The defense runs through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in…

The defense runs through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

The offense goes through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in…

The offense goes through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Shyheim Carter goes through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in…

Shyheim Carter goes through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

X'Zauvea Gadlin goes through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in…

X'Zauvea Gadlin goes through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

The defense goes through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in…

The defense goes through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

The offense goes through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in…

The offense goes through warmups during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) communicate during Tennessee Titans practice…

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) communicate during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Quarterback Will Levis (8) throws in drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports…

Quarterback Will Levis (8) throws in drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) makes a one-handed reception during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint…

Wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) makes a one-handed reception during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Wide receiver Bryce Oliver (80) hauls in a pass during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint…

Wide receiver Bryce Oliver (80) hauls in a pass during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker runs drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports…

Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker runs drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

The team runs drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville,…

The team runs drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) hauls in a pass from quarterback Will Levis (8) during Tennessee…

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) hauls in a pass from quarterback Will Levis (8) during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (53) runs drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports…

Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (53) runs drills during Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Tennessean

Tony Pollard, left, and Peter Skoronski field questions from the media after the Tennessee Titans practice…

Tony Pollard, left, and Peter Skoronski field questions from the media after the Tennessee Titans practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://titanswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire