Titans’ Brett Kern praises Ryan Stonehouse, talks possibility of getting cut

While preseason games are usually mostly uneventful, there was one thing about the Tennessee Titans’ preseason Week 3 contest that was very notable: it might have been the last time we see punter Brett Kern, who did not play, in a Titans uniform.

After a few down seasons for Kern the past few years, the Titans brought in rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse as an undrafted free agent, and the Colorado State product has, at the very least, given Kern a run for his money.

And, after another impressive showing in the preseason finale on Saturday night, one can certainly make the argument that Stonehouse should win the job over Kern, as he coupled his huge leg with great touch, dropping three punts inside the 20.

“I knew it was different when I first saw [Stonehouse] punt a ball,” Kern said after the game, per Paul Kuharsky. “I knew that [the competition] was going to be a grind. I told him, I’ve been in the league a long time and I’ve seen about three or four people in my entire life hit a ball like he does.

“I knew it was going to be hard, I knew what he was really good at I’m probably not and what I’m really good at he just needs some work on it,: Kern continued. “So it was just kind of back and forth a lot and gave it all I had. We’ll just see what happens.”

As Kern pointed out, he had the advantage with touch and accuracy to pin opponents deep, but Stonehouse made strides in that area on Saturday night. As far as leg strength is concerned, Stonehouse easily has the advantage.

Kern is being realistic about his chances of being cut, but he appreciates his time in Nashville no matter what happens.

“If I am here then I probably overreacted and if I’m not, then I definitely probably underreacted,” he said. “I’m thankful for whatever happens. If I’m here, I’m ready to go I’m ready to roll. If I’m not I am beyond blessed with the years that I have been here, the friendships that I’ve made, the brothers that I have for the rest of my life. I’m sure thankful for that.”

Kern, who would be entering his 14th season with the Titans if he makes the cut, will find out his fate no later than Tuesday at 4 p.m. EDT, the deadline for teams to trim their rosters down to 53.

