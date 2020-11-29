Titans break tie at top of AFC South with 45-26 win over Colts

The Tennessee Titans broke the tie at the top of the AFC South on Sunday, beating the Indianapolis Colts. 45-26. The Titans now stand alone in first place in the division.

The Titans lost to the Colts 34-17 in Week 10, so they desperately needed to win this in-division game. Letting the Colts sweep them this season would all but doom their chances of winning the division. Plus they’d lost three of their last four games, which is not how you want to follow up a 5-0 start.

With an able assist from running back Derrick Henry, the Titans got the win they needed and some sweet revenge on the Colts.

Derrick Henry leads Titans to win

Henry was the star of the first two quarters. He rushed for 140 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns before the end of the half. Oh, and he broke 5,000 career yards in just his fifth year in the NFL and regained the league rushing lead, also before the teams went back to their locker rooms for halftime. The Colts defense simply could not stop Henry, and he made it look easy.

Derrick Henry has 140 rushing yards in the 1st half vs the Colts



It's his 8th straight road game with 100+ rush yards, tied with former Titans RB Chris Johnson for the 2nd-longest streak since the 1970 merger



Only Barry Sanders had a longer streak (10 games from 1996-1997) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 29, 2020

Henry wasn’t the only guy doing stuff in the first half. QB Ryan Tannehill also had a rushing touchdown, and AJ Brown had an absolute beauty in the first quarter.

The Titans scored five touchdowns for 35 points in the first half, more than doubling up the Colts’ 14 points.

Colts were overwhelmed

Both teams scored twice on the first four possessions of the game, but the Colts just couldn’t keep on offense or defense. Losing left tackle Anthony Castonzo to a knee injury didn’t help, but the Colts were already playing without a bunch of difference-makers. Ryan Kelly, DeForest Buckner, Denico Autry, Jonathan Taylor, and Bobby Okereke were all out for various reasons.

Despite that, the third quarter started with hope. The Colts had outscored their opponents 41-3 in the second half of their last two games. They allowed just one field goal in the third quarter, which was a small miracle considering how the first two quarters had gone — and considering the late third quarter interception on a Philip Rivers desperation pass.

The defense had stiffened up, which would have allowed the Colts to catch up, but the offense was nowhere to be found. They finally broke through at the start of the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown — their first points of any kind since the first quarter.

The Colts added another touchdown late in the first quarter, T.Y. Hilton’s first of the season, and for a minute it seemed like the game wasn’t totally decided yet. Then the Titans followed that up immediately by recovering an onside kick, which Brown ran all the way back for a touchdown.

Despite the late-game scoring, the game was all but decided in the first half — or perhaps even before that. The Titans stood on the Colts’ logo before the start of the game, just like they did before beating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Maybe that’s good luck for the Titans now.

INDIANAPOLIS IN - NOVEMBER 29: Tennessee Titans Running Back Derrick Henry (22) goes in for his first touchdown during a NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on November 29, 2020 at Lucas. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

