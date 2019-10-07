The Tennessee Titans have a large following in Oregon thanks to their starting quarterback, former Oregon Ducks star Marcus Mariota. But the rest of the roster might be working on connecting with the fan base in Rip City. How? By showing off their love for the Trail Blazers.

A few weeks ago star cornerback Malcolm Butler showed up to Nissan Stadium rocking a Damian Lillard jersey.

Fans loved seeing the NFL star showing support for Lillard, but the Titans didn't stop there.

On Sunday, the team continued to show love for all things Rip City when rookie defensive back Amani Hooker showed up rocking a Gary Trent Jr. jersey.

Something about the #Titans and the @trailblazers. Malcolm Butler showed up to the Titans' last home game in a Damian Lillard jersey. Today, rookie DB Amani Hooker arrives in Gary Trent Jr.'s No. 2. (Hooker and Trent Jr. went to high school about 30 miles apart in Minnesota.) pic.twitter.com/T2j9VWTIFy — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) October 6, 2019

Trent probably wasn't the next jersey you expected to see, but as Erik Bacharach pointed out, Trent and Hooker grew up close to each other in Minnesota. Maybe Trent will show up to Moda in a Titans jersey soon.

But really, the only question we have is, who is rocking the Jusuf Nurkic jersey next week?

Are the Titans and Blazers best friends? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest