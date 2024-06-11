Titans’ Bill Callahan raves about JC Latham’s work ethic

All offseason long we’ve heard praise for Tennessee Titans 2024 first-round pick and offensive tackle JC Latham’s work ethic, something offensive line coach Bill Callahan has had a front-row seat to witness.

Following the team’s final practice of organized team activities on Tuesday, Callahan raved about what he’s seen from Latham.

“(Latham is) built a little bit differently from the mental aspect from most first-rounders I’ve been around,” Callahan said, per Jim Wyatt. “He’ll always do the extra, he’s always out here everyday. Of course, you know the story about (general manager) Ran (Carthon) chasing him out of the rain here a few weeks ago.

“But he’s always doing things to improve his craft, which is fun, it’s enjoyable as a coach. You yearn for players like that in your room, because they’re great examples for the other guys in the room to learn from. But he’s really obsessive about getting everything correct. He’s a perfectionist that way, so it’s fun to watch him go back out on the field and correct something that he wants to get better at.”

.@Titans o-line coach Bill Callahan raves about rookie JC Latham @TKJaayy and his work ethic. pic.twitter.com/EsLrkvBHqi — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) June 11, 2024

Bear in mind, Callahan has seen a lot of football players over his illustrious coaching career, so that makes his praise even more noteworthy.

Latham recently spoke about his work ethic, saying that late NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was a big inspiration for him. He also revealed he started to ramp things up when he was in high school and had to switch from defensive line to offensive line.

You can check out Latham’s full comments right here.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire