Titans’ Bill Callahan explains why he joined son Brian in Tennessee

As soon as the Tennessee Titans hired Brian Callahan to be their next head coach, speculation ran rampant about his father, Bill, possibly joining the staff.

And that’s exactly what ended up happening, which is significant because he’s one of the best in the business at his job.

Callahan touched on joining his son in Tennessee on Thursday.

“I just felt compelled to help him,” Callahan said, per Jim Wyatt. “I felt that at this juncture of my career – God willing, how many years do I have left? I just really wanted to help him. I wanted to help the Titans, and help (Brian) succeed. It was really kind of a no-brainer in that regard. It’s family, and I want to see him succeed just like any parent wants to see their children succeed. It’s rare, it’s unique, and so, yeah, I’m fired up about it.”

Making the addition of Bill even more significant is the fact that the Titans have had no shortage of offensive line issues in recent years, and now the team is in the process of rebuilding the group.

Tennessee drafted Peter Skoronski in 2023 to play left guard, and they spent another first-round pick in 2024 on JC Latham, who the team hopes will fill the void at left tackle. On top of those moves, Tennessee signed Lloyd Cushenberry to play center.

But Callahan will also be tasked with developing players the Titans hope can fill the starting roles at right tackle and right guard, a group that includes Dillon Radunz, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Jaelyn Duncan.

Radunz figures to battle it out with veteran Daniel Brunskill at right guard, and NPF and Duncan will be among those vying for the right tackle spot.

