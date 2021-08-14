Titans’ biggest winners and losers from Preseason Week 1 win over Falcons

The Tennessee Titans beat the Atlanta Falcons in their 2021 preseason debut on Friday night at Mercedes Benz Stadium, 23-3. Naturally, the result produced both winners and losers.

This was a reunion game for many on the Atlanta sideline, most notably for Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, who was formerly the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

But that reunion was soured quickly, as Smith’s former team gave his new team a reality check from the start. Tennessee was the more disciplined squad in all three phases, which helped it walk away with a 20-point victory.

It wasn’t perfect, and it wasn’t always clean, but this was a great start for a Titans team that desperately needs to see improvement from its defense and is looking to physically impose its will on opponents overall this season.

Let’s take a closer look at who the biggest winners and losers were of the preseason-opening victory over the Falcons on Friday night.

Winner: OLB Rashad Weaver

Syndication: The Tennessean

You can make a very strong argument that no one player helped their stock more than Titans fourth-round selection, Rashad Weaver. The Pittsburgh product was a nuisance for Atlanta’s offense anytime he was on the field.

Weaver dominated the point of attack against both the run and pass. The Pittsburgh product did a fantastic job at setting the edge and/or bullying his blocker into the ball carrier.

Weaver consistently showed an incredible first step, combined with a unique speed-power skillset that often led to him creating game-wrecking penetration.

https://twitter.com/mikemiracles/status/1426355421649022976?s=21

Most importantly, Weaver wreaked havoc on the opposing quarterback.

Outside of his own personal 1.5 sacks, Weaver's consistent penetration helped his teammates make plays as Atlanta tried to avoid his presence. The rookie pass-rusher's constant pressure nearly led to an interception by cornerback Breon Borders that was ultimately taken away upon review due to the ball hitting the ground. The Pittsburgh product also batted down a desperation pass that could have turned into an interception had the ball deflected a little higher so Weaver had time to react. https://twitter.com/jordandajani/status/1426348405085949953?s=21

Story continues

It’s only the first preseason game, so no need to overreact by any means, but this is a great start for the rookie pass rusher who has already caught head coach Mike Vrabel’s attention.

Weaver finished the game with three total tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defensed, and 1.5 sacks. He was also our Preseason Week 1 Player of the Game for the Titans.

Related: Rashad Weaver reacts to dominant debut

Winner: WR/PR Chester Rogers

Syndication: The Tennessean

Tennessee’s starting punt returner job is as wide open as any spot on the roster at the moment. Wide receiver Chester Rogers made the most of his opportunities on Friday night in a small but lethal sample size that no doubt helped his cause.

Rogers nearly broke free for a touchdown but was stopped just short after an impressive 57-yard return in which confidently trusted the blocking in front of him, and allowed his instincts to do the rest.

https://twitter.com/titans/status/1426326737756033026?s=21

Rogers also added an impressive 17-yard reception on his only target of the game on a pass that came from quarterback Logan Woodside in the first quarter.

https://twitter.com/titans/status/1426321570545405957?s=21

Rogers must continue to take advantage of these opportunities as both a receiver and a returner in order to give himself the best shot at making the final roster.

Winner: QB Logan Woodside

Syndication: The Tennessean

This was a bad night for all of those who wanted to replace Woodside before he was even given a chance to show them that his last preseason in 2019 was not a fluke.

Woodside was decisive with the ball and accurately placed it in places where only his guy could get it despite being sacked three times due to his shaky protection upfront (more on that shortly).

The Toledo product is never going to wow anyone with his arm strength, but his cognizant understanding of this offense and pinpoint accuracy were on full display.

https://twitter.com/titans/status/1426331302282862592?s=21

Woodside’s night finished after one half before fellow backup Matt Barkley took over. He completed 10-of-15 throws for 84 yards and one beautiful touchdown on a back-shoulder throw to wideout Cameron Batson.

Winner: Titans' kickers

Syndication: The Tennessean

Despite a late scare that saw kicker Tucker McCann leave the game due to an injury suffered during a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty, Tennessee saw a fantastic game from both McCann and fellow kicker, Sam Ficken.

Neither kicker missed an attempt on a night that saw them combine for three field goal attempts and two extra points. Both kickers looked confident, but McCann's showing was made more impressive by the fact that this was his first real game action in the NFL after not suiting up in 2020.

Most importantly, the kicks didn't just go through, they looked good also, with each having the right trajectory while splitting the uprights.

Hopefully McCann doesn’t have a lingering issue from that illegal hit and can continue to push for the starting job against Ficken. It’s clear this competition is bringing out the best in both so far, which in turn hopefully produces the best kicker for the Titans this season.

Honorable mentions: LB David Long, CB Kristian Fulton, DC Shane Bowen, WR Mason Kinsey, OLB Ola Adeniyi, Titans' defense/pass-rush

Loser: Injured players

Syndication: The Tennessean

Your biggest goal of the preseason is to come away healthy, but the Titans hit a bit of a speed bump towards achieving that goal after Friday’s game.

Although many of these players may not be considered household names, it’s not exactly ideal to leave with five more players on the injury report than you arrived with.

Tennessee had four players injured in the first half alone — running back Darrynton Evans (knee), defensive lineman Trevon Coley (foot), safety Brady Breeze (ankle) and linebacker B.J. Bello (ankle).

Another injury came late in the game when the Falcons committed a roughing the kicker penalty on McCann, which left him in visible pain as he grabbed his injured kicking leg. The flag nullified what would have been a 47-yard field goal and his third make of the night.

The statuses of all five players are unknown at the moment. We'll see what kind of update Vrabel gives on Saturday, if any at all.

In case there was any temptation for the coaching staff to play some of the stars during the preseason, that temptation likely took a hit after all of the unfortunate injuries that occurred on Friday night.

Loser: The offensive line

Syndication: The Tennessean

Tennessee was without their top seven offensive linemen and it showed. The group that was fielded often seemed in over its head by some of the vanilla blitzes that Atlanta threw at them.

Backup center Daniel Munyer seemed completely lost out there more often than not, and his backfield suffered severe consequences because of it. Once Falcons’ defensive coordinator Dean Pees realized Munyer’s incompetence, he kept overwhelming him with his signature A-Gap blitzes, something Munyer had zero answers for.

Titans 2020 second-round pick, Dillon Radunz, had an extremely shaky start while playing at right guard early on and was responsible for pressure on multiple occasions. The good news is he eventually calmed down as the game went along. The rookie saw time at both right guard and tackle.

Even veteran David Quessenberry, who started at right tackle, was responsible for early pressure on his quarterback.

Tennessee must get better play from the entire group if the team hopes to be able to adequately evaluate Woodside and Barkley going forward, and feel comfortable if a starter goes down to injury during the season.

The unit as a whole finished with four sacks and seven QB hits allowed.

Loser: WR Dez Fitzpatrick

Syndication: The Tennessean

Ever since the Titans drafted the Louisville product in the fourth round, there have been questions as to whether he was the right choice. Fitzpatrick hasn't helped his cause, either, as he hasn't done much to stand out and appears to be falling behind the rest of the group vying for backup roles.

We got a glimpse of that on Friday night, as Fitzpatrick was the only receiver that dressed who failed to see any action in the first two quarters..

https://twitter.com/austinstanley81/status/1426341343488618501?s=21

When he was on the field, Fitzpatrick didn’t receive a single target, let alone make a catch. The 23-year-old needs to start doing some serious producing in both practice and games or he could get buried on the depth chart.

If Fitzpatrick wasn't a 2021 fourth-round pick, he might be in danger of missing the cut entirely.

Loser: WR Marcus Johnson

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

This wasn’t necessarily a bad night for Marcus Johnson, but expectations for his preseason debut were relatively high after all of the hype coming out of training camp.

Reports have consistently been saying that he’s been making plays for all of quarterbacks, looking like one of the team's better receivers not named Julio or A.J., according to players, coaches, and media.

This isn’t to say that none of that is true. In fact, his playing so little could be a good sign that he is on track to make the team.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get to do much in the small sample size we got from him and that was disappointing for all of us who were wanting to see him in action and thrive with our own two eyes.

More Preseason Week 1 coverage

Syndication: The Tennessean

Titans vs. Falcons recap: Everything we know Titans' Rashad Weaver reacts to dominant debut Best photos from Preseason Week 1 What Mike Vrabel, Titans said after Preseason Week 1 win Titans’ Preseason Week 1 Player of the Game: Rashad Weaver Watch: Woodside, Batson connect for Titans first Preseason TD Watch: Rogers explodes for 57-yard punt return

1

1