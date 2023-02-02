Titans’ biggest needs to address this offseason

If the Tennessee Titans are going to get back on track in 2023 after what was a dismal 2022 campaign, they must address several needs this offseason, especially on offense.

Of course, the revamp on offense starts with the offensive coordinator, a job that remains vacant in Nashville. However, we would assume the team is at least close to a decision there.

As of right now, the Titans are in a bad spot financially, as they’re set to be $23.4 million over the cap. However, Tennessee has several cut candidates that will easily bring their cap space back to the positive side.

The vast majority of Tennessee’s needs come on offense, but the defensive side of the ball has the potential to have some major holes to plug depending on what happens with cuts and free agency.

We also can’t forget about special teams, which has two particular areas that should be addressed. Safe to say, new general manager Ran Carthon has his work cut out for him.

Now, a look at the biggest needs.

Offensive line

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans may need to replace up to four spots on the offensive line this offseason, with the only real sure bet for 2023 being right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who the jury is still very much out on in terms of starting capability.

Left tackles Dennis Daley and Taylor Lewan are as good as gone, and left guard Aaron Brewer should only be kept as a backup. Center Ben Jones’ career is up in the air after suffering multiple concussions last season, and right guard Nate Davis is a free agent.

The best-case scenario is Jones and Davis returning, which would leave the Titans with only two spots to fill (left tackle, left guard).

Tennessee should and will address one of those spots in the 2023 NFL draft, but the team must also look to add an established veteran starter in free agency, and quite possibly multiple if Jones and Davis don’t come back.

Of course, easier said than done, but that’s the quickest way to get this offensive line back on track.

Story continues

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Racey McMath and Kyle Philips are all under contract, but Woods is definitely a cut candidate. It wouldn’t shock me if the veteran returns, but only on a major discount and with the idea he’ll be no better than the No. 3 option among receivers (No. 4 if you include Chig).

The Titans will look to the 2023 NFL draft for help here. Signing or trading for a veteran should also be on the table, especially if Woods doesn’t return. Ideally, the additions will bring more size and speed to the unit, with the former area being the bigger issue right now.

Quarterback

Syndication: The Tennessean

The Titans don’t technically need a quarterback with Ryan Tannehill still under contract, but they could definitely use an upgrade after the veteran failed to get this team over the hump to a Super Bowl in recent years.

Unfortunately for the Titans, their options are extremely limited.

Tom Brady as always a pipe dream, but he isn’t even so much as that anymore after deciding to retire.

Aaron Rodgers is really the only player who might be available that qualifies as the kind of upgrade Tennessee needs, but he’s owed a boatload of money and would have to be acquired via trade (and likely an expensive one, at that).

The Titans also find themselves just outside of the range of some of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft, so chances are they won’t secure that franchise signal-caller in this year’s class.

Knowing all that, chances are Tannehill will be back for one more season. If that’s the case, Tennessee must rework his deal to lower his $36.6 million cap hit, which I would fully expect to happen if he sticks around.

In that scenario, the Titans may end up saving more money than they would by cutting him, which would allow for more wiggle room in free agency to improve the team and get it back on track right away.

Keeping Tannehill also gives Tennessee more time to figure things out for the long haul, especially when it comes to Malik Willis, who must show gigantic leaps in Year 2 if he wants to be the quarterback of the future.

Tannehill staying in Nashville isn’t the sexy move we all want, but it’s the most logical choice considering the circumstances.

Linebacker

Syndication: The Tennessean

The Titans will be replacing at least one starter at the position in 2023, as Zach Cunningham will likely get cut. But with David Long hitting free agency, don’t be surprised if two spots need to be filled.

Tennessee’s 2021 third-round pick, Monty Rice, is the favorite to take one of those spots, but the jury is still very much out on him after playing in 23 games (10 starts) over two seasons due to injury.

Jack Gibbens is another name to watch. The UDFA came on strong at the end of the season, but even more so than Rice, we simply don’t know if he can handle a full-time gig.

Even if Long returns, the Titans should look to add one here, and in particular a linebacker who specializes in coverage, which is not exactly a strong suit for Rice and Long.

Outside linebacker

Syndication: The Tennessean

Assuming what we expect to come to fruition actually does and Bud Dupree gets cut, that would leave Tennessee with Rashad Weaver and Harold Landry as the starters for 2023.

The problem is, though, both will be wild cards.

Weaver still has to prove he has what it takes to be a full-time starter, and there’s no telling what Landry will bring to the table in his first year back from a torn ACL.

How hard the Titans go here will depend upon how they view Weaver, as well as how things are going with Landry’s recovery.

Even if both are viewed positively by the team, additions need to be made, as Weaver and Landry are the only true outside linebackers under contract for 2023.

Kicker

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Randy Bullock has been a stabilizing force for the Titans since taking the job in 2021, but the truth is he limits Tennessee’s ability to go for longer field goals.

Adding a bigger leg at the kicker position is something this team needs to explore. The hope is that the answer is already on the roster in Caleb Shudak, who sports a bigger leg than Bullock.

However, young, inexperienced kickers always carry risk, and if things go south with Shudak, the Titans will be right back in the same kicker hell they were in a few years ago.

Returner

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans weren’t good returning punts or kickoffs last season, but the former area was particularly troubling.

In fact, head coach Mike Vrabel somewhat jokingly pleaded with new GM Ran Carthon to find him some guys who can catch punts after multiple players struggled with muffed punts in 2022.

Tennessee may end up falling into one via the 2023 NFL draft, but the move here would be to bring in an experienced returner via free agency if one becomes available.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire