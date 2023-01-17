Titans’ best and worst PFF grades from 2022 season

After doing a week-by-week breakdown of the Tennessee Titans’ Pro Football Focus grades during the 2022 season, it’s time to take a look at how players fared for the entire season.

Typically we also include offensive line, coverage and pass-rush stats along with the grades, but those will get their own articles in due time. For now, we’re just focused on the grades.

Earning the highest overall grade on the entire team is running back Derrick Henry, who notched an 85.9. On the defensive side of the ball, Denico Autry tallied a unit-high 82.8, barely squeaking out Jeffery Simmons’ 81.1.

Now, a look at the best and worst overall Pro Football Focus grades, as well as the marks for the offensive line, secondary, and other areas of the team.

Overall grades: Offense (min. 100 snaps)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Top 6

RB Derrick Henry: 85.9

TE Chig Okonkwo: 75.4

QB Ryan Tannehill: 74.9

WR Treylon Burks: 74.1

C Ben Jones: 72.6

TE Austin Hooper: 68.8

Bottom 6

OL Dillon Radunz: 40.3

LT Dennis Daley: 46.1

QB Malik Willis: 51.9

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 52.3

OL Jordan Roos: 52.7

Pass-blocking grades (OL only, min. 50 pass-block snaps)

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

OL Corey Levin: 81.6

OL Dillon Radunz: 78.1

C Ben Jones: 68.4

RG Nate Davis: 66.8

OL Le’Raven Clark: 60.1

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 50.0

LT Dennis Daley: 45.5

LG Aaron Brewer: 45.4

OL Jordan Roos: 24.6

Run-blocking grades (OL only, min. 50 run-block snaps)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

C Ben Jones: 74.5

RG Nate Davis: 69.8

OL Corey Levin: 64.6

LG Aaron Brewer: 63.3

OL Jordan Roos: 61.0

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere: 57.0

OL Le’Raven Clark: 52.1

LT Dennis Daley: 46.5

OL Dillon Radunz: 39.7

Overall grades: Defense (min. 100 snaps)

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Top 6

DL Denico Autry: 82.8

DL Jeffery Simmons: 81.1

S Kevin Byard: 78.7

LB David Long: 76.2

OLB Tarell Basham: 73.7

DL Teair Tart: 73.1

Bottom 6

CB Caleb Farley: 42.5

DL Naquan Jones: 46.5

LB Dylan Cole: 53.3

DL Mario Edwards: 56.0

CB Greg Mabin: 56.3

DL Sam Okuayinonu: 57.2

Pass-rush grades (min. 50 pass-rush snaps)

Story continues

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Top 6

DL Jeffery Simmons: 79.3

DL Teair Tart: 75.9

DL Denico Autry: 75.0

OLB Tarell Basham: 67.5

DL DeMarcus Walker: 67.4

OLB Rashad Weaver: 62.6

Coverage grades (min. 50 coverage snaps)

Syndication: The Tennessean

Top 10

S Kevin Byard: 81.0

S Andrew Adams: 74.8

S Amani Hooker: 71.5

CB Lonnie Johnson: 67.5

LB Zach Cunningham: 65.9

LB David Long: 62.9

CB Terrance Mitchell: 62.1

CB Tre Avery: 61.9

CB Roger McCreary: 60.4

DB Joshua Kalu: 59.0

Run defense grades (min. 50 run-defense snaps)

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Top 10

DB Joshua Kalu: 93.5

LB David Long: 89.0

CB Kristian Fulton: 88.6

S Kevin Byard: 81.0

DL Denico Autry: 75.3

LB Monty Rice:73.8

LB Jack Gibbens: 73.7

CB Roger McCreary: 73.2

DL Jeffery Simmons: 73.0

DL Mario Edwards: 72.7

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire