Titans’ Ben Jones on touching moment with Mike Vrabel: ‘It’s a family here’

After battling through a knee injury to complete the Week 7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones and head coach Mike Vrabel embraced in the tunnel in what was a touching moment.

In the video, an emotional Vrabel expressed his gratitude and respect to Jones for gutting it out, something we’ve seen time and time again from the Titans center.

“I don’t think people realize… the toll that this game takes and what it can give you, but also what it can take away from you,” Vrabel said. “They put a lot in and they compete and it’s violent. I’ve just really got a lot of respect for the majority of these guys that are finding ways no matter what each and every week. They’re far less than 100 percent during the game. Things come up and they get evaluated and you can just tell that it means a lot to them.”

Coach Vrabel and Ben Jones shared an emotional moment after Jones left it all on the field on Sunday. (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/teytghKWIi — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2022

On Wednesday before practice, Jones spoke about the now-viral moment between he and his head coach.

“When you’re playing this game for so long, [Vrabel and I] have a relationship that’s been before here — I was with him two years in Houston,” Jones said. “And just the passion you put into the game, how much the game means to me, him, our families, and how much he cares about us. We’ve been through a lot together, from family stuff for me, to him always being there if I need him. He cares about us and it’s a family here, we’re not just X’s and O’s to him. He truly cares about us.”

Jones somehow started off the week with a limited practice after being very hobbled in Week 7, which is just another example of his legendary toughness.

While Jones’ status bears monitoring during the week, it is highly likely the veteran center, who has missed just one game during his career, will be on the field on Sunday.

