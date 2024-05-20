Titans’ belief in Will Levis helped spur on offseason spending

The Tennessee Titans showed they have at least some belief in quarterback Will Levis after spending a pretty penny in free agency to beef up the wide receiving corps. and offensive line, and using a top draft pick on the latter.

And Titans head coach Brian Callahan confirmed that the team’s belief in Levis helped spur on the offseason spending during an interview on “The New Athletic Football Show” podcast recently.

“All of that is true,” Callahan said (h/t John Glennon, Nashville Post). “We feel like we’ve added really high-end pieces at positions that we needed it, and we have a team that is going to be competitive. A lot of that has to do with what I saw from Will, [what] the organization saw from Will in his time as a starter. The things you see in Will are [what] you want to see in your quarterback.

“He’s tough. He plays with a ton of passion. It’s important to him. He wants to be good. And then you add in the physical part of it. He’s athletic, he’s strong, he can throw it as good as anybody. You saw the flashes of his ability … I just love everything he’s about. He’s got real talent and [the] ability to be a high-level quarterback in the NFL. Those are the things I’m excited about.”

On top of being pleased with what he’s seen from Levis on the field, Callahan has also been happy with the way the second-year signal-caller has attacked the offseason and the progress he’s made.

“He’s been great,” Callahan said of Levis earlier this month. “Really, really happy with the work he’s put in. What he’s learned — there’s a lot of information coming at him, a lot of technical things, a lot of mental things, a lot of physical things as far as fundamentals, techniques, how we teach, what we teach. He’s attacked it with awesome enthusiasm.”

Even though we certainly saw some negatives among the positive flashes Levis showed during his rookie campaign, it’s hard to hold anything against him considering the lackluster supporting cast he had.

Now that things have improved around him, we’ll know a lot more about the Kentucky product after the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire