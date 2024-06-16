Are Titans being slept on? 1 national media pundit thinks so

Finding national media pundits who believe the Tennessee Titans can exceed expectations in any given season is like trying to find Bigfoot.

Well, we’ve found Bigfoot.

On “The Carton Show” on FOX Sports 1, host Craig Carton is warning people not to sleep on the Titans in 2024 after general manager Ran Carthon added a ton of talent on both sides of the ball.

He rightly points out, though, that how far the Titans are able to go will depend upon second-year signal-caller Will Levis, who is coming off a promising rookie campaign but still has something to prove.

“If Will Levis is just a little bit better than average, the Titans are going to win a lot of football games this year,” Carton said. “Don’t sleep on Tennessee.”

Check out Carton’s entire breakdown of the Titans below.

“Hot damn! Those Tennessee #Titans got some talent”. Craig Carton likes what the Titans have done this offseason and doesn’t think people should be sleeping on them! 🎥The Carton Show pic.twitter.com/mhxW6oLzPP — Taylor S Hurst (@TitansMan97) June 14, 2024

The Titans no doubt have some question marks on both sides of the ball, but there’s enough on the roster for this team to compete for a playoff spot, assuming Levis isn’t a disaster and can take a step forward.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire