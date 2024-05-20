Titans begin OTAs on Monday: What to expect

The Tennessee Titans and 20 other teams will begin organized team activities on Monday, marking the next step in the preparation for the 2024 NFL campaign.

Along with the Titans, the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will also begin their OTAs.

The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders began their OTAs last week, and the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin on Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be the last team to start OTAs, with that coming on May 28.

OTAs are the beginning of Phase Three of the offseason program that lasts four weeks. Teams are allowed to hold 10 days of OTAs where live contact is no prohibited. However, teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Also included in this phase of the offseason program is mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 4-6. That will be our first look at veteran and rookie players on the field at the same time.

As always, we’ll have full coverage of any OTAs that are open to the media.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire