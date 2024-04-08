Titans begin offseason program on Monday

While we are still five months away from the start of the 2024 NFL season, a handful of teams took one of the first steps in preparation for it on Monday, including the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are one of four squads to begin Phase 1 of their offseason program on Monday, along with the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Three other teams — the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders — began theirs last week (March 25). The remainder of the NFL will start on April 15.

Here’s more on what Phase 1 entails, per NFL.com:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program, with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Essentially, it’s the getting-to-know-you portion of the school year.

In case you missed it, a look at the Titans’ full offseason program schedule:

First Day: April 8

Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24

OTA Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire