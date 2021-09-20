Titans beat Seahawks 33-30 in overtime

Josh Alper
·2 min read
A stirring second half comeback and a field goal by the latest kicker on the Titans’ carousel in overtime have given Tennessee its first win of the 2021 season.

Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal with under five minutes to go in the extra period to give the Titans a 33-30 win in Seattle. Bullock was signed to the active roster this week after the Titans cut Week One kicker Michael Badgley.

The Titans forced over time by erasing a 15-point halftime deficit with three Derrick Henry touchdown runs. The last one came with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Bullock’s extra point put the game on a path to overtime.

Henry ran 35 times for 182 yards and caught six passes for 55 yards. He only had 13 carries for 35 yards and one catch for 15 yards at halftime, so the All-Pro back was a major reason why the Titans were able to get off the mat and back into the game.

Julio Jones had six catches for 128 yards to bounce back from a subpar opener and Ryan Tannehill finished with 347 passing yards. The defense struggled to keep the Seahawks in check in the first half, but limited Seattle to one touchdown after the break and nearly won the game with a safety in overtime. Ola Adeniyi appeared to either sack Russell Wilson or force an intentional grounding penalty, but officials ruled his forward progress stopped at the 1-yard-line. That call is not reviewable and the Titans won the game a short time later after returning Michael Dickson‘s punt to the 39-yard-line.

It’s the first time the Seahawks have lost a game after being up by as many as 15 points since 2004. It didn’t look like things would go that way when Wilson was throwing long touchdowns to Tyler Lockett and Freddie Swain, but they couldn’t sustain drives after halftime and that allowed the Titans to stick around long enough to pick up their first victory of the season.

Titans beat Seahawks 33-30 in overtime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

