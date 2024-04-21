Should Titans avoid Georgia TE Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Tennessee Titans have multiple avenues they can take when it comes to their No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but taking Georgia’s Brock Bowers should not be one of them.

And that’s something Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine agrees with, as he names the Georgia tight end the one prospect Tennessee should avoid in the draft. Here’s his write-up:

This draft class is stocked with quarterbacks, receivers and offensive tackles. The Titans don’t need a quarterback after spending a second-round pick on Will Levis last year, but they’d likely regret passing on one of the top three receivers or tackles in this draft to take Bowers.

The only way the Titans should come away with Bowers in the first round is after a trade back from No. 7, and the only way they should be trading back is if Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt AND the top-three receivers are off the board. But a tackle, not Bowers, should be the first target if Tennessee ends up moving back.

An offer for Titans fans

For the best local Nashville news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

If, for some reason, all of the tackles worthy of a pick in the teens are gone after a Titans trade back, then we can have a conversation about Bowers, but even then, history shows taking a tight end in the first round doesn’t typically yield the best results.

Among 26 first-round tight ends drafted since 2000 (230 player seasons): – Six *total* 1,000-yard receiving seasons

– Two *total* First-Team All-Pro selections

– Three *total* Second-Team All-Pro selections pic.twitter.com/cIB2vKcHXr — Kevin Cole (@KevinCole___) April 15, 2024

It’s not impossible that the Titans end up with Bowers when it’s all said and done, but he isn’t anywhere near the top of the list of players the team should be targeting on Day 1.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire