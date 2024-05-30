Titans’ Arden Key makes surprising admission about last coaching staff

If there’s one thing Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Arden Key is good for aside from getting sacks, it’s giving honest answers. The latest example of that came after the Titans’ latest practice of organized team activities on Wednesday.

Key shared his thoughts on new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who he is most definitely a fan of. During his response, Key revealed that Wilson doesn’t move on from something until the mistakes are corrected.

“The intensity (Dennard Wilson) got, the detail and we don’t move on until everything is fixed,” Key said, per Paul Kuharsky. “And the detail he got, the swag he got that he comes in with everyday, man, it’s going to be exciting.”

Kuharsky then asked if the previous coaching staff would move on before details were fixed, and Key was very clear in his answer.

“Hell yeah,” Key responded. “Yes, we moved on. If we messed up, we didn’t fix it. And now, this year, when we mess up, we don’t move on until we fix it.”

Arden Key really spelling out a difference between Dennard Wilson’s defense and that of Mike Vrabel/ Shane Bowen. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/ZTxY9wRCmj — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 29, 2024

Key has only been with the Titans for one full season, so it isn’t clear if this was the approach in the years before he got there. However, it is a bad look for former head coach Mike Vrabel and former defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who is now with the New York Giants.

This goes a long way to explaining why we saw so many of the same mistakes over and over again last season.

Not taking the time to fix mistakes is not a good approach, especially when it comes to developing younger players. It’s a good thing the Titans chose not to rebuild their roster with a staff like that.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire