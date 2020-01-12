The Tennessee Titans won't let Tom Brady live down his lion-themed wild-card game hype video.

Mike Vrabel's team -- referred to in the video as "hyenas" -- embraced the role during their win over the New England Patriots and had a field day with it afterward.

The Titans continued to take not-so-subtle shots at Brady and the Pats during their AFC Divisional Round matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Check out their tweet below:

Looks like Brady gave the Titans a new nickname to rally around, and it's certainly working out for them.

Tennessee earned a surprising win over Baltimore on Saturday night to advance to the AFC Championship, where it'll take on either the Houston Texans or Kansas City Chiefs.

Titans take another shot at Tom Brady, Patriots on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston