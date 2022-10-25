Titans announce renderings of new stadium

On Tuesday, the Titans announced the first renderings of their new stadium project.

Designed by the same firm that’s worked on Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders in Las Vegas, the stadium would be around 1.7 million square feet and have a capacity of approximately 60,000.

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said in a statement. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

The Titans released a video with the fly through of the stadium that also showed some of the details of the exterior.

The stadium is set to have an ETFE translucent roof, much like Allegiant Stadium and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis also has a partial ETFE roof.

The Titans’ announcement also noted that the facility will have exterior terraces and porches with views of Nashville, improved sight lines for spectators, and high-tech/sustainable materials in the building.

