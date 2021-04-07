Titans announce hiring of Jim Schwartz as senior defensive assistant

Reports emerged Tuesday night that the Titans were bringing in Jim Schwartz. The team has now confirmed that news, announcing on Wednesday morning that Schwartz will be the club’s new senior defensive assistant.

Schwartz spent the last five seasons with the Eagles as their defensive coordinator, before announcing in early January that he was stepping away from coaching.

Clearly he needed only a few months before regaining the itch.

“We are excited to add Jim to our staff,” Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel said in a statement. “He has a deep level of football knowledge and has overseen a great deal of success on the defensive side of the ball, so it always good to add a quality coach to our staff. This role will provide our defensive staff with Jim’s experience and perspective in the staff meetings and on the practice field.”

Tennessee officially promoted outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen to defensive coordinator earlier this offseason, though he was the team’s de facto DC in 2020. He is expected to call the defensive plays in 2021. The Titans won the AFC South last season, but they finished 24th in points allowed, 28th in yards allowed, and 32nd in allowing a 52 percent third-down conversion rate.

Before becoming the Lions head coach in 2009, Schwartz worked for the Titans from 1999-2008 — first as a defensive assistant, then as a linebackers coach, and finally as defensive coordinator.

