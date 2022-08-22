Tuesday afternoon is the deadline for NFL teams to drop their rosters to 80 players and the Titans have gotten to work on this round of cuts.

The team announced on Monday that they have waived wide receiver Terry Godwin, defensive back Shakur Brown and defensive back Shyheim Carter. Brown and Carter were waived with injury designations that will allow them to revert to injured reserve if not claimed.

Godwin had three catches for 32 yards in three appearances for the Jaguars in 2020. Neither Brown nor Carter has any regular season appearances.

Linebacker Justin Lawler was released to round out the day’s moves. He played in three games for the Rams last season.

Titans announce four cuts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk