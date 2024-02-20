Titans announce Colt Anderson as special teams coordinator, hire two other coaches

The Titans announced the addition of three assistant coaches to Brian Callahan's staff on Tuesday, including the hiring special teams coordinator Colt Anderson.

A report last week indicated that Anderson would fill that role and he's now officially on the job. Anderson worked as the Bengals' assistant special teams coach for the last four years, so he will be joining Callahan in making the move from Cincinnati to Nashville.

The Titans also announced the hiring of assistant offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and defensive assistant Steve Donatell.

Fuchs spent the last three seasons coaching the offensive line at Kansas. Donatell was a defensive assistant with the Dolphins last season.