Titans announce coaching fellows for training camp

The Titans have announced the names of four coaches who will join the team for training camp as Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows.

Northern Arizona wide receivers coach Junior Taylor, Virginia special team coordinator/cornerbacks coach Ricky Brumfield, University of La Verne offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Miguel Reveles, and Florida State defensive analyst Clint McMillan make up the group.

The Titans also announced that former Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie will be a strength and conditioning intern. Abercrombie suffered a life-threatening head injury in a 2018 game against Vanderbilt and needed months to recover from the injury. He announced a fifth-round pick for the Titans during the 2019 draft and graduated from TSU this year.

Former NFL defensive end Ryan Davis and Kiaro Mayo will work with the scouting department this summer.

