Titans among teams to give their OTs the most help in 2022

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read

The Tennessee Titans were extremely weak at both tackle spots last season. Dennis Daley was arguably the worst left tackle in the NFL, and rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere had plenty of growing pains on the right side.

As you’d expect, the Titans gave both a lot of help in pass protection. In fact, only three teams in the NFL left their tackles on an island less than Tennessee, according to Pro Football Focus’ Arjun Menon.

Menon tracked the data from all 32 teams and the Titans provided help via double teams or guards at the fourth-highest rate in 2022, coming in at around 55 percent.

Only the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders had a higher rate.

Despite all that help, Daley was tied for the most sacks allowed in the NFL in 2022. Petit-Frere wasn’t nearly as bad (nobody on planet earth was), but his struggles were definitely apparent throughout the year.

NPF is really the only Titans offensive lineman locked-in for next season, but the jury is still very much out on him. Meanwhile, Daley, who is a free agent, has a better chance of hitting the lottery than returning to Nashville in 2023.

