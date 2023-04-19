Titans among teams with interest in Maryland K Chad Ryland

With the Tennessee Titans in the market for a kicker this offseason, the team is showing interest in Maryland kicker and 2023 NFL draft prospect, Chad Ryland.

The news comes from The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, who notes that the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers are also showing interest.

After letting Randy Bullock go, the Titans need to bring in some competition for 2022 UDFA Caleb Shudak, and preferably one with a bigger leg than Bullock.

As Lance Zierlein of NFL.com points out in his scouting report for Ryland, the Maryland product has the leg for 50-yard kicks (he made 60 percent of his 50-yarders), but “is nothing special by NFL standards.”

Five-year kicker with four seasons at Eastern Michigan and one at Maryland. Ryland has the leg to make 50-plus-yard field goals and handle kickoffs, but it is nothing special by NFL standards. He will need to improve his overall accuracy and placement to make an NFL team.

I’m a huge proponent of the Titans targeting a kicker with one of their late-round picks if they aren’t going to add a veteran in free agency, with Michigan kicker Jake Moody being my No. 1 preference.

Ryland will certainly be an option in the later rounds, but he may also be attainable as an undrafted free agent afterwards. Moody, on the other hand, will have to be drafted if the Titans want him.

