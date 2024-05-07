Titans among teams with biggest roster turnover in 2024

The Tennessee Titans did not have a good team in 2024, and anybody who watched a single game all season could see that. Making it more evident, the Titans finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

But things are changing quickly in Nashville in 2024, with the Titans greatly improving their roster on both sides of the ball thanks to some significant signings in free agency.

And, with those moves, the Titans are turning their roster over at a fast rate. In fact, according to Jason from Over The Cap, the Titans have the one of the lowest percentages of players returning from 2023, sitting at 63.2%, which ranks sixth.

We should note that the team re-signed defensive lineman Marlon Davidson since this list was put out, so that percentage has gone up a bit. Even still, Tennessee’s percentage remains significant.

In what is more evidence to show the Titans didn’t have a good team in 2023, the unemployment rate of players from last year’s roster sat at 24.1% before Davidson’s re-signing, tied for the fourth-highest mark in the NFL.

After what we saw from the Titans last season, this is fantastic news, as the Titans certainly were not in a position to “run it back” if they wanted to have success this coming season.

