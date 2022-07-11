Titans have among biggest increases in average attendance since 2019
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tennessee TitansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Jeffery SimmonsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Tennessee Titans have experienced one of the biggest increases in average attendance in the NFL since 2019 among teams that have played in the same stadium during that span.
According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Titans have seen an increase of 4,059, the third-highest mark in the league. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13,474) and Cincinnati Bengals (13,146) have more.
When you factor in teams that have changed stadiums in that span, Tennessee falls to fifth in the NFL, with the Las Vegas Raiders (8,636) and Los Angeles Chargers (38,490) both passing them with bigger increases since moving into their new stadiums in 2020.
Biggest gains in average home attendance for NFL teams (playing in same stadium) from 2019 to 2021:
Bucs +13,474
Bengals +13,146
Titans +4,059
Raiders +8,636 in move to Las Vegas
Chargers +38,490 in move to SoFi
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 10, 2022
This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the Titans have improved considerably in each of the past three seasons and have had realistic Super Bowl aspirations, thus fan excitement and attendance overall has been higher.
According to ESPN, Tennessee averaged 68,566 fans per game last season, the 12th-best mark in the NFL.
Related
Where Titans' Mike Vrabel finished in American Century Championship
Titans' Kevin Byard lands outside top 5 of Touchdown Wire's safety rankings
Jeffery Simmons honored by high school for funding practice facility renovations