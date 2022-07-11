Titans have among biggest increases in average attendance since 2019

The Tennessee Titans have experienced one of the biggest increases in average attendance in the NFL since 2019 among teams that have played in the same stadium during that span.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Titans have seen an increase of 4,059, the third-highest mark in the league. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13,474) and Cincinnati Bengals (13,146) have more.

When you factor in teams that have changed stadiums in that span, Tennessee falls to fifth in the NFL, with the Las Vegas Raiders (8,636) and Los Angeles Chargers (38,490) both passing them with bigger increases since moving into their new stadiums in 2020.

Biggest gains in average home attendance for NFL teams (playing in same stadium) from 2019 to 2021: Bucs +13,474

Bengals +13,146

Titans +4,059 Raiders +8,636 in move to Las Vegas

Chargers +38,490 in move to SoFi — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 10, 2022

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the Titans have improved considerably in each of the past three seasons and have had realistic Super Bowl aspirations, thus fan excitement and attendance overall has been higher.

According to ESPN, Tennessee averaged 68,566 fans per game last season, the 12th-best mark in the NFL.

