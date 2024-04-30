Titans’ Amani Hooker wants a shot at the green dot

A lot of conversation surrounding the Tennessee Titans’ linebacker position has centered on who will wear the green dot now that last year’s defensive leader, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, left in free agency.

The only linebacker the Titans signed in free agency, Kenneth Murray, doesn’t look like he’s going to get it based on comments from defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, which leaves the job up for grabs.

General manager Ran Carthon has floated out multiple ideas, including a rookie linebacker like fourth-round pick Cedric Gray wearing it. But he’s also mentioned an entirely different position being able to hold down the job, like safety, for example.

And that could very well be on the table after Carthon revealed during an interview with Ramon, Kayla & Will on 104.5 The Zone that safety Amani Hooker would like to get a crack at it.

“As soon as I got back to my desk (from a post-draft presser), I had a text from Amani saying he wanted (the green dot) and how can he go about getting it,” Carthon said. “There’s a bunch of different ways to get there, doesn’t necessarily have to be a linebacker.”

Carthon also reiterated his belief in Gray being able to call the plays on defense. Not to say that he’s not capable, but the North Carolina product will have to win a starting job first.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire