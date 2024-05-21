Titans already see differences in new offense, defense

The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of organized team activities this week and players are already seeing a big difference with how things are run on both offense and defense.

Titans safety Amani Hooker noted how the approach is much more aggressive on defense under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

“I’ll just say, it’s a lot more aggressive,” Hooker said of the scheme. “That’s kind of what the theme was coming in before we even got coach Dennard here. And so far, that’s what it’s been, it’s been aggressive. But, also, there’s times when you can be aggressive and times when not to. Our coaches are doing a good job of teaching that.”

On offense, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins noted how the team is going into intricate details early on.

“I think the first day that they put in the offense, we got a double move, which is probably the first time since I’ve been playing football on the first day that we’ve had some kind of intricacy in the offense like that, which is cool to see,” he said.

In case you missed anything that happened on Day 2, we’ve got you covered with a full recap right here.

