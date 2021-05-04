Titans agree to terms with WR Fred Brown on multi-year deal

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
The Tennessee Titans have added another wide receiver to their roster after agreeing to terms with former Denver Broncos wideout, Fred Brown.

Brown entered the league in 2017 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State by the Indianapolis Colts. He has also had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver saw his first NFL action in 2019 with the Broncos, playing in 13 games and totaling two catches for 21 yards and one touchdown. He appeared in one game for Denver in 2020, but didn’t record a stat on offense.

The majority of Brown’s work in the NFL has come on special teams. He played on 203 snaps there in 2019, and then another 16 in 2020.

Obviously Brown isn’t here to solve the Titans’ problems at wide receiver, but rather add to the stable of players who will be on the roster bubble and vying for a special teams role.

