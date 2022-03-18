The Titans have added a player who should be a key special teams contributor.

Tennessee announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms with running back Trenton Cannon.

Cannon spent most of the 2021 season with the 49ers, serving as a kick returner. He averaged 20.5 yards on 16 kick returns. Cannon was on the field for 36 percent of San Francisco’s special teams snaps, also putting in a pair of offensive snaps.

A Jets sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Cannon has also spent time with the Panthers and Ravens. He has 51 career carries for 150 yards with a touchdown plus 20 receptions for 160 yards.

Titans agree to terms with Trenton Cannon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk