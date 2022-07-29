The Titans have added some depth to their secondary.

Tennessee announced on Friday that the club has agreed to terms with defensive back Shakur Brown.

Brown, who had a workout with the Titans earlier this week, is another player to go from the USFL to the NFL. He played nine games for the Pittsburgh Maulers, recording nine tackles.

He went undrafted out of Michigan State last year and initially signed with the Steelers. He then spent time on the Chiefs and Lions practice squads.

Titans agree to terms with Shakur Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk