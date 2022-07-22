The Titans have taken care of one piece of business before rookies report to training camp.

Tennessee announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms with cornerback Roger McCreary.

Selected with the 35th overall pick in the second round, McCreary now has his standard four-year rookie deal in place. He recorded six interceptions and 32 pass breakups during his collegiate career at Auburn.

McCreary has a chance to play a significant role on Tennessee’s defense as a rookie.

With McCreary agreeing to terms, the Titans now have eight of their nine 2022 draftees under contract. Only third-round quarterback Malik Willis has yet to agree to his slotted four-year deal.

Titans rookies are slated to report to training camp on Saturday.

Titans agree to terms with Roger McCreary originally appeared on Pro Football Talk