The Titans have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Rashad Weaver, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Weaver, a fourth-round pick out of Pitt, is the sixth of eight 2021 draftees that Tennessee has gotten under contract.

Weaver started nine games for Pitt in 2020, recording 7.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

But Weaver was also charged with assault in Pittsburgh on April 30, one day before the Titans drafted him. Tennessee said the organization was unaware of the charge when selecting Weaver. Head coach Mike Vrabel said in mid-May that the Titans stand by their process of evaluating players.

Titans agree to terms with Rashad Weaver originally appeared on Pro Football Talk