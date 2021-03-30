The Titans have announced an agreement with a player who adds depth to their secondary and special teams units.

Safety Matthias Farley has agreed to a one-year deal in Tennessee.

Farley spent the last two seasons with the Jets, but opened his career as an AFC South opponent of the Titans by playing three years with the Colts. Farley made 15 of his 18 career defensive starts while with the Colts in 2017, but hasn’t topped 200 defensive snaps in the last three seasons.

Farley has 158 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

The Titans have also added cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Kevin Johnson to their defensive backfield in free agency.

Titans agree to terms Matthias Farley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk