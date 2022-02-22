Titans agree to terms with Josh Malone

The Titans are adding some depth at receiver.

Tennessee announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with receiver Josh Malone.

Malone did not play a regular-season game in 2021, though he did spend time on the Broncos’ and Packers’ practice squads.

He last appeared in a game in 2020, playing four contests for the Jets. He played more on special teams than he did on offense for New York, averaging 20.0 yards on seven kick returns.

Malone was a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Bengals and played a couple of seasons for the franchise. He has 11 career receptions for 91 yards with a touchdown in 26 games.

