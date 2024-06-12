Titans agree to terms with Geron Christian

The Titans are set to add a new offensive lineman to the 90-man roster.

The team announced that they have agreed to terms with Geron Christian on a contract. No terms of the deal were announced.

Christian started nine games at left tackle for the Browns last season and appeared in 10 games overall. He was a 2018 third-round pick by Washington and has spent time with the Texans, Chiefs, and Dolphins while bouncing around the league.

Those starts in Cleveland came with Bill Callahan as the Browns' offensive line coach. Callahan is in the same position on Tennessee's staff under his son and Titans head coach Brian Callahan, so that familiarity should help Christian's bid for a roster spot.