The Titans have agreed to terms with fourth-round choice Chig Okonkwo.

The team made the Maryland tight end the 143rd overall choice.

He becomes the seventh member of the Titans’ draft class to reach a deal with the team. Second-round cornerback Roger McCreary and third-round quarterback Malik Willis remain unsigned.

The Titans previously signed first-round receiver Treylon Burks, third-round tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, fourth-round running back Hassan Haskins, fifth-round receiver Kyle Philips, sixth-round defensive back Theo Jackson and sixth-round linebacker Chance Campbell to their four-year deals.

Okonkwo started all 13 games for the Terrapins in 2021, and he finished second on the team with 52 receptions for 447 yards with a team-best five touchdowns. Okonkwo had the second-most receptions by a tight end in program history in 2021 behind only Frank Wycheck’s 58.

In 2021, Okonkwo was All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Okonkwo made 77 receptions for 717 yards and eight touchdowns in his three-year college career.

Titans agree to terms with fourth-round choice Chig Okonkwo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk