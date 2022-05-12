Titans agree to terms with four picks

The Titans have agreed to deals with four of their nine picks from this year’s draft.

Fourth-round running back Hassan Haskins, fifth-round wide receiver Kyle Phillips, sixth-round defensive back Theo Jackson, and sixth-round linebacker Chance Campbell have agreed to four-year rookie contracts.

Haskins ran 270 times for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns while helping Michigan to the college football playoffs last season. Assuming Derrick Henry is healthy, Haskins will serve as a backup during his rookie season.

Phillips had at least one catch in each of his last 29 games at UCLA. He joined first-rounder Treylon Burks as new additions to the receiving corps in draft.

Jackson had 190 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and a pair of interceptions in 56 games at Tennessee. Campbell recorded 109 tackles, six sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in his lone season at Ole Miss.

