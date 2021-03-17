Titans agree to terms with former Ravens LS Morgan Cox

Pro Bowl long snapper Morgan Cox is signing with the Titans, per source — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 17, 2021

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly set to add a new long snapper, as the team has agreed to terms with former Baltimore Raven, Morgan Cox.

The news comes from ESPN’s Ravens beat writer, Jamison Hensley. The exact details of the deal have not yet been revealed, though.

Cox, a Tennessee native who also attended the University of Tennessee, spent 11 seasons with the Ravens, where he made four trips to the Pro Bowl and was voted a First-Team All-Pro this past season.

The Titans had a crisis at the position last season after longtime long snapper Beau Brinkley struggled with snaps following his stint on the COVID-19 list, which ultimately led to his release.

From there, the Titans signed Matt Overton, who is currently a free agent, to take the role, and while he performed well, the team still apparently wanted to go in a different direction.

Based on his experience and accolades, the Titans couldn’t have done any better than the 34-year-old. Tennessee does have one other long snapper on the roster in Matt Orzech, who was signed to a futures deal.