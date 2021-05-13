Titans agree to terms with five draft picks, including CB Caleb Farley

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with five of their eight 2021 NFL Draft picks on Thursday, including first-round cornerback Caleb Farley.

The Titans took Farley out of Virginia Tech at No. 22 overall in the first round of the event.

Farley made quite the impression in two seasons with the Hokies, seeing action in 24 games and tallying 56 tackles, six interceptions, 25 passes defensed and one sack.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the other players now under contract with the Titans:

WR Dez Fitzpatrick: The former Louisville wideout was the Titans’ No. 109th overall pick in the fourth round. He had a highly successful college career, recording 154 receptions for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns.

OL Dillon Radunz: Selected at No. 53 overall in the second round of the draft, the ex-North Dakota State Bison played in 33 career games with 32 starts. He also told reporters at pro day that he’d been watching some Taylor Lewan film, so it’s safe to say he’ll fit in well in Tennessee.

WR Racey McMath: The Titans took the LSU wideout at No. 205 overall in the sixth round of the draft, and gain a player who could contribute on special teams with the potential of turning into something notable strictly at wide receiver as well.

S Brady Breeze: The Titans picked up Breeze with their No. 215 overall pick in the sixth round. Breeze totaled 95 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defensed in his final season, 2019.

Linebacker Monty Rice (third round), cornerback Elijah Molden (third round), and linebacker Rashad Weaver (fourth round) are the other players the Titans drafted this year.