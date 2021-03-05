Titans agree to terms with FB Khari Blasingame

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tennessee Titans fullback Khari Blasingame was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, but the team announced it has reached an agreement with the Vanderbilt product.

Blasingame and the Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. The amount of the contract has yet to be announced.

The Titans signed Blasingame off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad back in 2019. He has played in 21 games over the past two seasons, serving primarily as a blocker for running back Derrick Henry.

The 24-year-old has zero carries during his tenure in Nashville but has been targeted 10 times, hauling in eight receptions for 93 yards.

Blasingame was one of three backs who are pending free agents for the Titans this offseason, along with D’Onta Foreman and Senorise Perry. He is also the second Titans pending free agent to come to terms with the team after cornerback Breon Borders was re-signed on March 1.

Related

6 TEs Titans could target in free agency if Jonnu Smith leaves

Should Titans consider WR Golden Tate in free agency?

Tennessee Titans dueling 7-round 2021 NFL mock drafts

Recommended Stories

  • It’s official: Broncos use franchise tag on Justin Simmons

    It’s official: The Broncos confirmed earlier reports by announcing they have placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons. It prevents Simmons from hitting the free agent market later this month and gives the team until July 15 to reach agreement on a long-term deal. They were unable to do that last year, [more]

  • Biggs: Russell Wilson trade is Bears' priority to find next QB

    Pretty good choice if you ask us.

  • Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams were No. 1 and 2 in this key coverage stat last season

    There were no cornerbacks better than Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams in this key stat last year.

  • Titans’ Darrynton Evans expresses confidence in OC Todd Downing

    New Titans OC Todd Downing has also received an endorsement from Jonnu Smith.

  • Kings of Leon Create an Arena-Rock of the Mind on ‘When You See Yourself’

    The Southern garage rockers’ eighth album is subtle and surprising

  • Gov. Greg Abbott mask announcement a direct hit on Texas sports

    Texas owned sports in the year of COVID, but the Texas governor’s mask repeal will end all of that “fun.”

  • Titans get relief with finalized salary cap carryover figure

    The Titans' carryover figure isn't huge, but welcomed nonetheless.

  • Steelers sign J.C. Hassenauer to a one-year deal

    Earlier in the day, the Steelers reached a new deal with Ben Roethlisberger to create cap space. They have 19 unrestricted free agents, some of whom they hope to keep. The Steelers have ensured the return of one of their exclusive rights free agents. The team signed center J.C. Hassenauer to a one-year deal, Jeremy [more]

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook announces his playing career is over after 15 NHL seasons

    After 15 NHL seasons, Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook announced that he is officially hanging up the skates due to injuries.

  • Hawks fire Lloyd Pierce, name Nate McMillan as interim head coach

    The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.

  • Buddy Hield receives warning for egregious flop in Kings-Blazers game

    Try as he may, Buddy Hield couldn't get away with this ridiculous flop against the Trail Blazers.

  • Report: Blake Griffin agrees to buyout with Pistons, becomes unrestricted free agent

    Griffin has reportedly drawn interest from most of the top playoff contenders.

  • 2020-21 Knicks midseason grades for entire team and Tom Thibodeau

    The Knicks enter the midpoint of this 2020-21 NBA season far exceeding expectations, with a record that puts them in playoff contention.

  • Report: Lakers, Clippers, Nets, Warriors, Heat and Trail Blazers interested in Blake Griffin after buyout

    The Blake Griffin sweepstakes are open.

  • Tom Wilson is not concerned about Trent Frederic matching up with Alex Ovechkin

    Trent Frederic got under the skin of Alex Ovechkin on Wednesday, but Tom Wilson is not all that concerned about if Ovechkin can handle Frederic in the rematch (7 p.m., NBC Sports Washington).

  • Washington officially releases Alex Smith after Comeback Player of the Year season

    Alex Smith offered insight last month into his comeback and a lack of support from the team.

  • Browns extend tender offer to exclusive rights free agents Porter Gustin, Stephen Carlson

    3 other ERFAs have yet to get offers from the Browns

  • NBA trade rumors: League execs expect P.J. Tucker to land with this Eastern contender

    The Sixers need to keep improving their East-leading roster, and this would be one way to try and fix a few holes. By Adam Hermann