Titans agree to terms with ex-Saints CB Janoris Jenkins

John Sigler
·1 min read
Well that didn’t take long. The New Orleans Saints terminated their contract with Janoris Jenkins, losing their most consistent cornerback in maybe their first really tough-to-replace, self-inflicted injury, and he’s already landed on his feet. Jenkins’ agent Neil Schwartz shared the news that he agreed to terms on a contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Jenkins immediately fills a void at the top of Tennessee’s depth chart, arriving after the release of cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson. He’s by far the most experienced corner on their roster and will get an opportunity to play against the Saints when they visit the Titans at Nissan Stadium in 2021’s new seventeenth regular season game, if all goes according to plan.

And because the Saints released Jenkins, they will not receive any compensation now that he’s signed with a new team. That’s a tough break considering how few draft picks they have to work with, but they’ll make the most of it thanks to the $7 million or so his departure created in salary cap space.

