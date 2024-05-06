Titans agree to terms with DL Marlon Davidson

The Tennessee Titans made an addition to their defensive line room on Monday, with the team agreeing to terms with Marlon Davidson.

A former second-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020, Davidson was signed to the Titans’ practice squad in October of last year after being released by the San Francisco 49ers.

Davidson ended up getting into five games (three starts) with Tennessee, tallying 10 tackles (two for loss) and one sack.

The Titans desperately needed to add more depth to their defensive line, which was one of the team’s biggest weakness going into the offseason. Davidson will have a good shot at making the 53-man roster and earning a depth role out of training camp.

Tennessee figures to have three starting spots set upfront in 2024, with Jeffery Simmons, draft pick T’Vondre Sweat and free-agent signing Sebastian Joseph-Day.

As far as other depth options along the defensive line are concerned, the Titans also have TK McLendon, Shakel Brown, Quinton Bohanna and Keondre Coburn. Tennessee also has a few defensive linemen among their reported undrafted free-agent signings.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire