Titans agree to terms with DB Greg Mabin

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with defensive back Greg Mabin, the team announced on Monday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A former undrafted free agent signing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, Mabin has had multiple stints with the Titans over the past few seasons, spending time on the practice squad.

In 2021, he appeared in five games (two starts) and tallied 10 tackles and one pass defended.

Mabin has been well traveled since entering the league, playing in contests with the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 39 career games, Mabin has 51 tackles, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Mabin joins a crowded group in the secondary in Tennessee and will look to earn a spot as a backup on the 53-man roster out of training camp. The Titans added two others to their secondary recently in cornerback Roger McCreary and defensive back Theo Jackson via the 2022 NFL draft.