Titans agree to terms on contract extension with Morgan Cox

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read

For the first time this offseason, the Tennessee Titans have re-upped with one of their key pending free agents.

The team announced on Friday that it has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with long snapper Morgan Cox. The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Cox made a shade over $1 million last year, so his extension figures to pay him a little more than that.

Originally brought in via free agency in 2021, Cox has not only stabilized a spot that was once an issue, he’s been one of the best in the business, something that’s been the case since his days with the Ravens.

In 2022, Cox was voted to his fifth Pro Bowl. He had previously played in four with Baltimore, and one of those seasons saw him get a first-team All-Pro nod.

 

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

